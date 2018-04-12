Georgia prospect on Clemson: 'It was just incredible'

In recruiting, it’s about getting ahead, and schools have gotten a head start on recruiting for the class of 2021. Plenty of freshmen prospects in high school have already begun to be evaluated and offered scholarships by major programs.

One of the 2021 recruits on Clemson’s radar and others is Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County cornerback Jaylan Harris.

Harris, who recently received his first offer from Michigan, made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Wednesday with a few teammates.

“It was my first time visiting, and it was just incredible,” Harris told The Clemson Insider. “How they take good care of their student-athletes and how they study film (stood out).”

Harris was able to tour the campus and facilities, try on a Clemson uniform and take in the Tigers’ spring practice yesterday.

The football operations facility impressed Harris, who called it “amazing.” He also liked what he saw from Clemson’s cornerbacks during the practice.

“They are technically sound and in-your-face, man-to-man corners,” he said.

Harris and his teammates were shown around by cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He is a real honest coach,” Harris said, “and he really tries to bring the best out of you.”

As a freshman in 2017, Harris earned all-region honors after recording 46 total tackles, two interceptions and a pair of pass deflections.

Harris stands at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds and has plenty of time to grow. He describes himself as an “intense competitor.”

“I feel like I can keep up with any competition,” he said.

Michigan saw enough in Harris to extend his first scholarship offer in February. Along with Clemson, Georgia is showing early interest, and Harris is planning to visit Athens next week.

The Tigers rarely offer freshmen, but Harris is a prospect to watch moving forward. He hopes to return to Clemson soon after an excellent first experience on campus.

“My overall impression of Clemson was great,” he said. “I definitely want to go back on another visit.”