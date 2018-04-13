4-star Alabama receiver lists Clemson among top schools

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star wide receiver Dazalin Worsham named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Friday via Twitter.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee also made the cut for the class of 2020 prospect.

Worsham received one of his 20-plus offers from Clemson in January. He attended the Tigers’ junior day on March 3 and is expected to visit again for the Orange & White spring game Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 wide receiver in Alabama, No. 14 overall receiver and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

In case you missed it, TCI spoke with Worsham about his upcoming visit and more.