4-star FSU commit talks about Clemson interest

Mike Morris has been committed to Florida State for more than two years, but maintains that his recruitment remains very open.

The four-star defensive end from American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Fla., has continued to visit other schools since the Seminoles’ recent coaching change. He has family ties to Florida State, but is exploring his options and trying to make sure he finds the right fit.

“I’m still deciding on the best college for me and my family,” Morris told The Clemson Insider.

Morris (6-5, 250) has accumulated offers from Clemson, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, UCF and FAU.

In addition to Florida State, Morris said he is hearing the most from Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee and Miami.

Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates has been keeping in touch and communicated with Morris again a couple of weeks ago.

“Coach Bates will hit me up every once in a while,” he said. “He was just checking in on me, seeing how everything was going.”

The interest between Clemson and Morris is mutual, as he attended the Tigers’ elite junior day in January with his mother and father. It was his first visit to Clemson.

“I love the facilities,” he said.

Morris recently visited Tennessee and Michigan as well. When asked if he has any other trips planned right now, Morris said, “I’m still deciding that.” He said returning to Clemson is something he’s thinking about.

Last season, Morris helped lead American Heritage to its second straight Class 5A state title and fourth in the last five years. The team finished with a No. 3 national ranking according to USA Today after going 13-0.

Morris committed to Florida State in February 2016. He is the son of former FSU offensive lineman Michael Morris.