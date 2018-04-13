Clemson begins a busy weekend in Tiger Town

Clemson Athletics announced the full lineup of events scheduled for its annual “Clemson Spring Weekend.” The weekend is headlined by the annual Orange & White Spring Football Game, televised nationally on ESPN, and a home baseball series against ACC foe Miami.

Today, the three-day Clemson Invitational gets into full swing, while the women’s tennis team hosts Louisville at noon at Anderson University. The volleyball squad hosts an exhibition against Georgia State at 5 p.m., and Clemson’s nationally ranked baseball team hosts Miami in a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Also on Friday evening, Coach Dabo Swinney and his All-In Foundation host their annual All In Ball in the Poe Indoor Facility.

Saturday sees the rowing squad hop into action on Lake Hartwell for its Clemson Invitational beginning at 8 a.m. Women’s soccer welcomes the College of Charleston to the soccer practice fields at 11 a.m., and plays Georgia State at 2:15 p.m.

Due to expected inclement weather on Sunday, Clemson’s game scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m., against Miami (Fla.) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium will now be played Saturday at 1 p.m., as part of a doubleheader.

Tickets for Sunday’s scheduled game will be valid for Saturday’s 1 p.m., contest, and the stadium will be cleared in between games. Tickets for Saturday’s 5 p.m., game will still be accepted for that game. If the first game on Saturday ends after 4:15 p.m., the second game on Saturday will start 45 minutes after the first game on Saturday ends.

Football begins the day with the Tiger Tailgate Show live from the Burton Gallery at Littlejohn Coliseum from noon to 2 p.m., while the Sons Bowl kicks at noon in Memorial Stadium. The annual Spring Game starts at 2:30 p.m., with live radio coverage on the Clemson Tigers Network and broadcast on ESPN featuring commentary by Chris Fowler, Brock Huard and Tom Luginbill. Baseball plays game two against Miami at 5 p.m.