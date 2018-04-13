Clemson lands a major commitment

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab High School linebacker Bryton Constantin has committed to Clemson, he announced via social media Friday afternoon.

Constantin (6-2, 220) is considered one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the class of 2019. He is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the state of Louisiana.

“I want to start by saying thank you to God for blessing me with this gift to play the game of football,” Constantin wrote in a Twitter post. “Also I want to thank my family because without them I would not be able to make this life changing decision. Finally, I would love to thank Coach (Brent) Venables for believing in me, doing a phenomenal job recruiting me and seeing the man that I can become one day.

“I’ve always said “When I feel like the time is right then I’ll make a decision” and right now the time feels right. I cannot thank GOD enough. With all of that being said I am excited to be 100% committed to Clemson University.”

Constantin received an offer from Clemson in late February and then saw his recruitment take off in the following days with offers from Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and TCU, among others. He named a top eight of Clemson, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, TCU and Houston on March 12.

Clemson hosted Constantin for its junior day on March 3. It marked his first visit there, and he is on campus again this weekend for the Orange & White spring game.

As a junior in 2017, Constantin recorded 104 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was named the Class 3A Most Outstanding Defensive Player and earned first-team All-State honors for his efforts as well.

Constantin becomes the fifth member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson.