Countdown to First Pitch: Miami

No. 3 Clemson hosts Miami in a critical ACC showdown. In this edition of Countdown to First Pitch we preview the series.

Miami (FL) (13-19, 7-8 ACC) @ No. 3 Clemson (25-8, 10-5 ACC)

Third-ranked Clemson welcomes Miami (FL) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the first time since 2014 in a three-game ACC series this weekend. Friday’s opening game is set for 6:30 p.m. while the teams will play a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday to complete the series.

The Series

Meetings: 67 (first met in 1977)

Series Record: Miami (FL) leads 38-28-1

Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 11-10 (Clemson leads 11-10 at DKS)

Last Meeting(s): Miami (FL) swept three games at Miami (FL) in 2016 (8-9, 4-5 in 11, 5-10)

Lee: Lee trails 0-3 (0-3 at CU)

Worth Noting

Clemson is 34-24 all-time on April 13 with an 18-9 mark at home.

The Tigers are 42-20-1 all-time on April 14 with a 15-9-1 mark at home.

Miami (FL) has won 10 of the last 12 meetings against Clemson (dating back to 2013), including back to back three-game series sweeps.

Since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2005, they lead the overall series 15-17 (15-12 in regular-season matchups and 2-3 in ACC Championship meetings). In series at Clemson, the Tigers hold an 8-7 advantage (sweeping a series in 2005, winning 2 of 3 games in 2009 and 2012, losing 2 of 3 games in 2007, and being swept in 2014).

The Hurricanes

Head Coach: Jim Morris (25th season at Miami (FL))

2017 Record: 31-27 (16-23; 3rd Coastal) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason: 4th in ACC Coastal (out of 7 teams)

Road Record: 2-8 (9-13 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost 4-0 at home to Central Florida on Wednesday after losing two of three home games to North Carolina (4-8 in 12, 6-9, 7-5 in 5)

2018 Batting Stats: .246 (4.1 RPG) with 45 2B, 11 3B, 11 HR, 126 BB, 33 HBP, 340 K, 39-59 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.81 ERA, .242 OBA (264 hits), 128 BB & 283 K in 288.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .964 (44 errors in 1232 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 18-3 (29-11 in 2

017)

Last Week: Lost 6-3 to #10 Georgia in North Augusta on Tuesday after winning two of three games at Notre Dame (2-5, 6-3, 5-2) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .248 (5.9 RPG) with 43 2B, 2 3B, 45 HR, 183 BB, 26 HBP, 278 K, 24-36 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.20 ERA, .236 OBA (261 hits), 118 BB & 272 K in 295.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (30 errors in 1243 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Miami (FL)

C 31 Isaac Quinones (FR/.317 BA with 6 2B, 12 RBI, & 9 BB in 24 games in 2018)

1B 28 Raymond Gil (FR/.187 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 7 RBI in 28 games in 2018)

2B 9 Willy Escala (FR/.306 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

SS 16 Freddy Zamora (FR/.302 BA with 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

3B 10 Romy Gonzalez (JR/.216 BA with 2 3B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

LF 21 Hunter Tackett (SR/.261 BA with 1 2B, 1 3B, & 7 RBI in 22 games in 2018)

CF 4 Michael Burns (*SR/.236 BA with 6 2B, 2 3B, & 14 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

RF 43 Gabe Rivera (FR/.320 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 6 RBI in 10 games in 2018)

DH 24 Michael Amditis (*FR/.244 BA with 1 2B, 4 RBI, & 2 BB in 12 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.219 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 32 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.264 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.310 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 9 RBI in 20 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.256 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 13 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.241 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.235 BA with 7 2B, 5 HR, & 27 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

CF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.333 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 4 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.283 BA with 5 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

LF 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.267 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SR LHP 19 Jeb Bargfeldt (2-3/8 app/8 GS/3.71 ERA (51.0 IP)/.260 OBA (50 hits)/14 BB/31 K)

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (3-2/8 app/8 GS/2.42 ERA (48.1 IP)/.208 OBA (37 hits)/13 BB/42 K)

Game Two

SO RHP 14 Evan McKendry (4-4/8 app/8 GS/4.14 ERA (45.2 IP)/.226 OBA (40 hits)/19 BB/66 K)

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (2-1/8 app/8 GS/2.82 ERA (38.1 IP)/.259 OBA (38 hits)/10 BB/23 K)

Game Three

JR RHP 35 Andrew Cabezas (3-3/13 app/4 GS/4.30 ERA (37.2 IP)/.201 OBA (27 hits)/23 BB/43 K)

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (4-1/8 app/8 GS/4.05 ERA (40.0 IP)/.242 OBA (37 hits)/9 BB/30 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Miami (FL)

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Chris Williams .300 3-3 10 1 3 2 1 1 1 2B, 1-1 SB

Seth Beer .273 3-3 11 2 3 4 2 1 2 2B, HBP, SF

Drew Wharton .167 2-2 6 0 1 2 1 1 0

Robert Jolly .143 3-1 7 0 1 0 1 0 0

Adam Renwick .000 3-2 5 0 0 0 0 1 0

Jordan Greene .000 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Alex Schnell 0.00 2-0 0-0 3.1 1 1 0 1 3 .091

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 3 2 .143