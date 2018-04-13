Davis wants to leave legacy with Tigers

Ahead of his final spring game at Clemson, rising senior linebacker J.D. Davis took time this week to reflect on his career to this point.

“It’s been a great three years,” Davis said. “I couldn’t imagine going to the playoffs all three of my years, winning three ACC Championships, winning a national championship… So when I look back, I can say I’ve done everything that I’ve went out to do.”

However, Davis knows the story of his career hasn’t been entirely written just yet. There is one chapter left, and the Clemson native wants to leave a legacy with the Tigers in his final season.

“Looking forward, I just want to have a great senior year that I can remember,” Davis said. “Obviously I want our team to be the best that it can be… Just go out leaving a legacy with a successful season.”

Watch Davis’s full interview with the media on TCITV: