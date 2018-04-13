New Clemson coach excited to face rival South Carolina

Although she was just introduced as Clemson’s new women’s head basketball coach on Friday, Amanda Butler is already looking forward to facing rival South Carolina on the court.

The Gamecocks are a familiar foe for Butler, who spent the last 10 years coaching in the SEC as the head women’s basketball coach at Florida.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for her and what she’s done there,” Butler said during her introductory press conference at Littlejohn Coliseum. “I think the biggest asset for us is that program has shown light on our state — that success at the highest level in women’s basketball can occur right here.

“I think it’s a fantastic rivalry, and I love those rivalries. That’s what makes college sports special. We certainly know we have a lot of work to do. We’ve got some catching up to do… But we’re excited for those battles that we’re going to have with South Carolina.”

