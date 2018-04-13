No. 1 Alabama WR high on Clemson heading into visit

Dazalin Worsham, the state of Alabama’s top-ranked wide receiver prospect in the class of 2020, is set to make his second visit to Clemson in as many months.

The four-star wide receiver from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., will attend the Orange & White spring game at Death Valley on Saturday.

Worsham, just a sophomore, received one of his 20-plus scholarship offers from Clemson in January.

“I’m super excited to get back on campus and to be able to see the atmosphere and fans,” Worsham told The Clemson Insider.

Clemson got Worsham on campus last month as well for its junior day on March 3. He also witnessed the Tigers’ win over Boston College at Death Valley last September.

Worsham (6-1, 170) has made sure to stay in touch with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott and area recruiter Todd Bates on a weekly basis.

“I call them once a week,” he said. “We just talk about how my week and classes are going, how my family and mom is doing.”

Although Worsham still has two full high school football seasons remaining, he has already compiled offers from prestigious programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee along with Clemson.

His recruiting process is still in the early stages, but Worsham feels several programs in particular haven’t wasted any time trying to get him on board.

“The ones recruiting me the hardest are Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Tennessee and LSU,” Worsham said.

Clemson’s efforts are apparently paying off, as Worsham says the Tigers are in prime position in his recruitment heading into Saturday’s visit.

“Definitely on the top,” he said.

Worsham is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 wide receiver in Alabama, No. 14 overall receiver and No. 83 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Last year, Worsham grabbed 70 passes for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. He was named to the 2017 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Team following the season.