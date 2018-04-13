Tigers blow eight run lead

Clemson blew it.

After leading by eight runs in the top of the ninth Clemson gave up eight runs in the top of the ninth tying the score at 11 and forcing the game into extra innings.

The Tigers fell 12-11 to conference foe Miami in twelve innings Friday night as Freddy Zamora singled scoring the go-ahead run for the Hurricanes in the top of the twelfth.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee

“We had the game in our hands and it’s tough to even put into words how I feel,” Lee said. “I wish I could’ve put our team in a better position to win the ball game.”

Lee was proud of the way his team played offensively and with the production he got particularly from Patrick Cromwell.

At the plate, Clemson hitters took advantage of the long ball and rode the bat of Patrick Cromwell who entered the game on a slump with just two hits in his last 18 at bats prior to Friday when he went 3-3 with a pair of two run homers.

Miami entered the game with an aggressive approach at the plate with a pair of singles followed by a sacrifice fly and RBI single giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Clemson bounced back in the bottom half of the inning loading the bases with a leadoff single by Kier Meredith, walk of Jordan Greene, and Seth Beer single, bringing Chris Williams to the plate with no outs. Hurricane pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt left the 0-1 pitch up in the zone and Williams launched a no doubter to deep center putting Clemson ahead 4-2.

In the top of the second, Miami answered with a solo homerun off the first pitch in the frame by Romy Gonzalez.

The Tigers added a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning when Kyle Wilkie led off with a walk before Patrick Cromwell lifted a two-run shot to right field over the Cajun Café putting them up 6-3 after two innings.

Clemson exploded for five runs in the eight starting with Cromwell’s second home run taking a 2-0 pitch into the stands in right center field scoring Robert Jolly.

Later in the eighth, with the bases loaded Logan Davidson reached on a fielding error scoring Greene before Drew Wharton laced a two run single giving the Tigers an 11-3 lead.

The Hurricanes came storming back in the top of the ninth with eight runs tying the game at 11. Miami totaled six hits and walked twice in the frame as Clemson used three pitchers in the frame.

In the bottom of the ninth the Tigers went down in order sending the game into extra innings.

In the top of the twelfth, Miami’s Alex Toral ripped a double down the right field line with one out before Freddy Zamora notched a bloop single over second base scoring the go ahead run, giving the Hurricanes a 12-11 lead.

Despite the tough loss, Lee was hopeful his team will respond positively Saturday.

“We just have to put it behind us and play two tomorrow,” Lee said. “Kids are resilient and have short memories I know they’ll be ready to play tomorrow.”

Clemson is back in action Saturday with a double header against the Hurricanes, game two of the series is set to begin at 1 p.m. and the series finale is slated to begin at 5 p.m. or 45 minutes following the conclusion of game two.