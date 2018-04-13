Williams launches Tigers to early lead

After Miami jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first Clemson came storming back in the bottom half of the inning when Chris Williams gave his team a 4-2 advantage with a grand slam to center field.

Kier Meredith got things going for the Tigers with a leadoff single followed by a walk of Jordan Greene and a Seth Beer single to the right side loading up the bases for Williams with no outs. Hurricane pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt left the 0-1 pitch up in the zone and Williams launched a no doubter to deep center putting Clemson ahead 4-2.