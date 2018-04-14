Clemson lands commitment from talented safety

Clemson has landed yet another commitment.

Shelby (N.C.) Crest 2019 safety Lannden Zanders announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

“First, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior for blessing me with the ability to play the game of football,” Zanders wrote in a Twitter post. “I would also like to thank my coaches, true friends, and my family. A special thanks to one of my coaches, Omar Porter. Thank you to everyone who has always and never stopped believing in me, as a person and an athlete. But most importantly, a big thank you to my dad, thank you for the sacrifices and time that you spent on my brother and myself. I truly appreciate you.

“With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at……………….. The CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!’

Zanders is on campus for Saturday’s Orange & White spring game. He previously visited Clemson on March 28 to watch a spring practice and also attended the Tigers’ junior day in early March.

Clemson offered Zanders in February. He also holds offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Vanderbilt, among others.

As a junior in 2017, Zanders logged 47 tackles, including six for loss, and four interceptions. Offensively, he rushed 10 times for 95 yards and caught 16 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tigers also received commitments from Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson and Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh on Saturday.

Zanders, Ladson and Phommachanh join Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin, Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class.