Clemson offers 4-star Ole Miss commit

Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star athlete Jerrion Ealy has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via Twitter on Saturday night.

Ealy (5-9, 195) committed to Ole Miss in December 2017. In addition to Clemson, he lists offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee and Texas.

As a junior last season, Ealy rushed for more than 1,700 yards and scored 32 touchdowns to go with close to 600 receiving yards and eight more scores. He is a also a standout baseball player at Jackson Prep and committed to play for Ole Miss on the diamond as well.

Ealy is ranked by ESPN as the No. 3 running back and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He is the No. 8 overall high school baseball prospect according to Perfect Game.