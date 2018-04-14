Clemson set for huge recruiting day

Not only will Clemson play its highly anticipated spring game Saturday, but the Tigers will also play host to a substantial number of significant prospects. A large group of top recruits will gather in Tiger Town for this afternoon’s Orange & White spring game at Death Valley.

The visitor list features close to 20 prospects with scholarship offers from Clemson. Among those are a number of the Tigers’ priority targets in the 2019 class, including highly touted prospects such as Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson (pictured); Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh; Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer four-star cornerback Andrew Booth; Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star safety DeMarcco Hellams.

All of the aforementioned are ranked among the top 150 prospects nationally by at least one recruiting service. Ladson, Booth, Jones and Hellams all attended Clemson’s elite junior day in January, while Phommachanh visited in March. The top-five ranked dual-threat quarterback picked up an offer while on campus to go with others from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Penn State, LSU and Michigan.

A couple of other targets will each be making their third visit to Clemson this year in Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders and Shelby (N.C.) linebacker Jaylon Scott. Scott named Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Duke his top four schools this past weekend, while the Tigers are also in a good spot with Zanders, whose commitment decision is on the horizon.

A few other prospects arrived to campus Friday ahead of the spring game, including Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin, who announced his commitment to Clemson yesterday afternoon.

Constantin was joined on campus yesterday by a couple of long-distance travelers: Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More four-star defensive back Tyler Rudolph and Malvern (Pa.) Prep linebacker Keith Maguire. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M all offered Magure in February, and he also visited Clemson for its junior day last month. Clemson offered Rudolph in February as well, joining Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida and Ohio State among others on his offer sheet.

Other offered targets set to attend the spring game include but aren’t limited to Savannah (Ga.) Islands four-star linebacker Kalen Deloach; Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson four-star offensive guard Zeke Correll; Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy four-star wide receiver Lance Wilhoite, Rocky Mount (N.C.) cornerback Shyheim Battle and Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer defensive end Colby Wooden.

Deloach was brought in for Clemson’s elite junior day in January, while Wooden attended the March junior day and Battle visited to watch a spring practice on March 9. Both Wilhoite and Correll are considered top-150 national prospects by 247Sports.

Among the prospects that haven’t yet received offers from Clemson but are squarely on the Tigers’ radar and slated to visit are Chatsworth (Ga.) North Murray four-star offensive tackle Luke Griffin, Decatur (Ala.) Austin four-star cornerback Reddy Steward, Moncks Corner (S.C.) Berkeley offensive tackle Kamren McCray and Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings.

Some of the noteworthy 2020 prospects expected to be in town are Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville four-star wide receiver Dazalin Worsham; offensive guard teammate Logan Self; Calera (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Jayson Jones; Conway (S.C.) four-star defensive end Tonka Hemingway; Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers; Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris and West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy quarterback Hunter Helms.

Worsham, Hemingway and Capers all hold early offers from Clemson.

One of the noteable 2021 prospects planning to visit is Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha defensive end Colin Mobley, who attended Clemson’s elite January junior day.

Above photo: Miami (Fla.) South Dade 5-star WR Frank Ladson poses during elite junior day visit photoshoot Jan. 20