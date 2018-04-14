Elliott pleased with Lawrence, Johnson

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott came away from the Tigers’ Orange & White spring game on Saturday pleased with the performances of quarterbacks Hunter Johnson and Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence completed 11-of-16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson went 8-of-14 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“I didn’t get to evaluate as much of Kelly (Bryant) and Chase (Brice) on the other side (White team) because I was on our side dealing with those guys (Johnson and Lawrence) in between plays,” Elliott said. “But I thought both of them had good command of the offense, good pocket presence. Both of them were able to put the ball up.

“You see what we talk about in Trevor — just that calm, cool demeanor in the pocket. Hunter had an opportunity to respond after an interception… So I was pleased with Hunter and also with Trevor.”

