Instant Replay: Miami 12 Clemson 11

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 3 Clemson’s 12-11, 12-inning loss to Miami (FL) to open the team’s weekend series on Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Hurricanes (14-19, 8-8 ACC) scored two runs in the top of the first inning as three of the first four batters reached base to start the game. The Tigers (25-9, 10-6 ACC) answered right back as Kier Meredith singled, Jordan Greene drew a walk, and Seth Beer singled to load the bases for Chris Williams who launched a grand slam into left-center to give Clemson a 4-2 lead. Miami (FL) cut the lead to 4-3 in the second on a leadoff solo homer, but again the Tigers answered as Kyle Wilkie drew a leadoff walk and Patrick Cromwell hit a two-run homer to make it 6-3. Neither team would score again until the eighth when Clemson broke thru for five runs behind another Cromwell two-run homer and a two-run single for Drew Wharton to make it 11-3 Tigers. The Hurricanes did not quit and pounded out seven hits in the ninth on their way to plating eight runs to tie the game at 11 and force extra innings. In the 12th, Miami (FL) hit a one-out double followed by a RBI single to take a 12-11 lead. Clemson would put the first two runners on in the bottom of the inning, but a double play ended the game and gave Miami (FL) the huge come-from-behind win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the ninth inning. The Tigers took an 11-3 advantage into the inning and Ryan Miller seemed to be rolling in relief but three singles and an error in the first five batters chase him from the game. Bo Gobin came in with two one but gave up a single, walk, single, and single before being pulled with Clemson still up 11-8 but the Hurricanes still had the bases loaded. Ryley Gilliam allowed a sac fly to cut the lead to 11-9 and appeared to have ended the game, but Meredith could not hold on to a deep fly ball as he crashed into the wall and the tying run came in to score and complete the eight-run Miami (FL) comeback.

What went right?

The Tigers started strong, with six runs in the first two innings thanks to homers from Williams and Cromwell. Both players would finish with a game-high four RBI in the contest, while Cromwell had a team-high three hits to lead the 10-hit attack. Clemson also drew nine walks and had a HBP to give them 10 “free runners”. Jacob Hennessy had a no-decision after allowing three runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings and Miller looked strong, striking out five over 3.1 innings, until he ran out of gas in the ninth. Gilliam tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts while Carson Spiers had three strikeouts in 2.0 innings as the Tigers struck out 12 Hurricanes in the game.

What went wrong?

Clemson slowly blew an eight-run lead in the ninth inning while allowing only one extra-base hit in the inning. The Tigers allowed 19 total hits in the game to a team that came in hitting .246 and averaging only eight hits per contest. Meanwhile Clemson could only tally 10 hits while striking out 10 times and stranding eight base runners.