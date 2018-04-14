Lawrence finds Higgins for first TD pass

The Orange took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a 50-yard touchdown pass down the far sideline.

On the drives second play, Lawrence found a wide open Cannon Smith in the flats for a 23-yard gain, which moved the ball to midfield. On the next play, Lawrence dropped a perfect pass right into the arms of Higgins who was running down the sideline.

The scoring drive took three plays and lasted just 51 seconds. It gave the Orange a 7-0 lead with 11:39 to play in the first quarter.