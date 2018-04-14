Lawrence, Higgins still the show in the first half

It did not take Trevor Lawrence long to get the crowd of about 50,000 at Death Valley on its feet Saturday in Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game.

The Orange team leads 14-10 at the break.

On the drives’ third play, his second pass, Lawrence found a streaking Tee Higgins down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown. Lawrence finished the first half 8-for-12 for 113 yards.

Though everyone was excited about the Lawrence touchdown pass, the star of the first half was Higgins, who also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Johnson.

Higgins had 4 catches for 118 yards to go with his two touchdowns in the opening half.

Last year’s starter, Kelly Bryant quarterbacked the White team. However, he had struggled with a couple of overthrows to tight end Milan Richard. Bryant finished the half 4-for-9 for 13 yards.

Though Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Higgins, he also threw an interception and finished the half 5-for-10 for 75 yards. Chase Brice threw two interceptions as the White’s other quarterback. However, he later hit a 43-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow and finished the half 6-for-8 for 113 yards.

The Orange took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Lawrence found Higgins for a 50-yard touchdown pass down the far sideline.

On the drives second play, Lawrence found a wide open Cannon Smith in the flats for a 23-yard gain, which moved the ball to midfield. On the next play, Lawrence dropped a perfect pass right into the arms of Higgins who was running down the sideline.

The scoring drive took three plays and lasted just 51 seconds. It gave the Orange a 7-0 lead with 11:39 to play in the first quarter.

The Orange team extended its lead to 14-0 later in the first quarter when Hunter Johnson found Higgins near the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 4:01 to go. The touchdown pass followed a White fumble on a previous punt attempt by Hall Morton.

On third down-and-eight from the 18, Johnson threw a dart to Higgins near the goal line and the sophomore fought off a defender and went into the end zone for the touchdown.

The White team finally got on the board on the first play of the second quarter when Alex Spence made a 37-yard field with 14:57 to play in the half. Brice led the 53-yard scoring drive which took 3:56 off the clock. The White team used 11 plays to set up the field goal.

Brice again led the White team down the field late in the second half. This time, he got them in the end zone thanks to a 43-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow. He also hit Renfrow with a 9-yard pass later in the drive to set up Travis Etienne’s one-yard touchdown run with 2:23 left in the half.

Etienne also had a 23-yard run on the scoring drive to make the score 14-10.