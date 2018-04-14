Nation's No. 1 dual-threat QB commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed its second commitment of the day, this time from an elite dual-threat quarterback.

Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star signal-caller Taisun Phommachanh committed to Clemson on Saturday while on campus for the Orange & White spring game.

Phommachanh is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, No. 1 prospect in the state of Connecticut and No. 96 overall prospect in the country.

As a junior in 2017, Phommachanh threw for 2,253 yards and 25 touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran for 633 yards and 17 additional scores.

Phommachanh received an offer from Clemson during his first visit to campus in March. After the visit, he told The Clemson Insider that Clemson felt like home to him.

“I definitely enjoyed being on campus,” Phommachanh said. “I felt at home.”

Phommachanh chose Clemson over offers from Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and others.

He is Clemson’s second commitment of the day and third in two days, as Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson also committed on Saturday morning after Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin committed Friday.

Phommachanh, Ladson and Constantin join Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class.