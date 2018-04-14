Scott says Higgins gained a lot of confidence

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Tee Higgins did a lot for his confidence on Saturday in the Orange’s 28-17 victory over the White in Clemson’s Orange & White Game in Death Valley.

The rising sophomore caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdown in leading the Orange team. He caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from freshman Trevor Lawrence in the first quarter and then a 18-yard scoring pass from sophomore Hunter Johnson later in the same quarter.

Watch what Scott had to say about his 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver after the game on TCITV.