Spring game recruiting notes

The Clemson Insider was on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium to see which prospects showed up for Saturday’s Orange and White spring game.
For recruiting notes from the spring game, check out the The Rock — LINK.
The Clemson Insider takes a look back at the Orange & White Spring game this Saturday in Death Valley. The Orange team defeated the White team with a final score of 28-17. What happened? The (…)
Clemson’s Spring Game was supposed to be about its quarterbacks, and it was to a certain extent. However the day belonged to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns (…)
Clemson has landed yet another commitment. Shelby (N.C.) Crest 2019 safety Lannden Zanders announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. “First, I would like to thank my Lord and (…)
Clemson dropped third straight game in game one of a Saturday double header with Miami falling 6-1 in the second of a three-game series. The Tigers could not find a rhythm offensively against Miami starter (…)
It did not take Trevor Lawrence long to get the crowd of about 50,000 at Death Valley on its feet Saturday in Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game. The Orange team leads 14-10 at the break. On the (…)
The Orange took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a 50-yard touchdown pass down the far sideline. On the drives second play, Lawrence found a wide open Cannon Smith in (…)
Clemson’s spring game day began with a bang on Saturday morning when Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson announced his commitment to the Tigers. Ladson, one of the (…)
Clemson has landed its second commitment of the day, this time from an elite dual-threat quarterback. Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star signal-caller Taisun Phommachanh committed to Clemson on Saturday (…)
Clemson’s day just started with a bang. On Saturday morning, Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson announced his commitment to play for the Tigers. Ladson (6-4, 170) is on campus (…)