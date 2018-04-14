Swinney Orange & White Game Report

Swinney Orange & White Game Report

Football

Swinney Orange & White Game Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opened the door on the starting quarterback position following Saturday’s Orange & White spring game.

Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson’s Spring Game was supposed to be about its quarterbacks, and it was to a certain extent. However the day belonged to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns (…)

reply
4hr

The Clemson Insider was on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium to see which prospects showed up for Saturday’s Orange and White spring game. For recruiting notes from the spring game, check out the The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home