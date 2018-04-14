Three things to look for in the Spring Game

For the first time since last November it is game day at Death Valley as Clemson hosts its annual Orange & White Spring Game at 2:30 p.m. today.

The spring game, which will be televised on ESPN, concludes the Tigers’ spring drills as they have spent the last six weeks prepping for the 2018 football season. There are a lot of things to look for at today’s game, but here are the three things to watch in this afternoon’s game.

Everyone wants to see Lawrence. Clemson is expecting around 70,000 people to flock to Tiger Town and the majority of those fans are coming to watch quarterback Trevor Lawrence perform for the first time as a Clemson Tiger.

Lawrence, the nation’s No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2018, has been one of the top storylines this spring after enrolling in school in January so he could compete this spring. To this point he has not disappointed. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott have all raved at one point or another about Lawrence’s play.

They have all gone on about his arm strength, but what really has impressed them has been his ability to learn the offense pretty quick. Lawrence will quarterback the Orange team today along with Hunter Johnson, who was listed as the Tigers’ No. 2 quarterback heading into the spring.

Incumbent starter Kelly Bryant, who led the Tigers to their third straight ACC Championship last fall, will quarterback the White team along with redshirt freshman Chase Brice.

Swinney has already stated earlier this spring that Bryant is still his starter, but if Lawrence shows off his potential in today’s spring game, like he already has for the coaches, then Swinney might have a quarterback controversy on his hands come this September.

The Power Rangers are back. This past January Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins decided to return to Clemson for one more season. Everyone expected the three First-Team All-Americans would turn professional and put their names into the NFL Draft, instead they decided to come back to school for one more year and reunite with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to make the nation’s best defensive line.

They have nicknamed themselves the Power Rangers after the popular kids show from the 1990s, and for good reason. The four defensive linemen were responsible for 25 of Clemson’s 46 sacks in 2017 and they played a big role in why the Tigers ranked second in the country in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.

The foursome will be split this afternoon in the Orange & White game as Ferrell and Lawrence will play for the White team, while Wilkins and Bryant will play for the Orange squad.

There is more than just Lawrence. Though everyone wants to see quarterback Trevor Lawrence play, there are other freshmen who enrolled in school in January that made up one of the best recruiting classes in Clemson history.

Today will mark the first opportunity for fans to watch defensive end Xavier Thomas, linebacker Mike Jones, wide receiver Derion Kendrick, defensive end K.J. Henry, safety Elijah Turner, offensive guard Jackson Carman, tight end Braden Galloway, defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies and defensive tackle Josh Belk.

Thomas and Henry were the nation’s No. 3 and No. 5 overall players coming out of high school, while Carman was the nation’s No. 8 player.

Elliott compared Kendrick to Sammy Watkins earlier this spring as the freshman is already No. 2 on the depth chart at the field spot at wide receiver. Galloway, who spent most of the spring sidelined due to a foot injury he suffered in high school, came on in the last couple of practices and has the coaches excited about his potential at tight end.

Belk and Jefferies were considered two of the top defensive tackles in the country and so far this spring, both have showed off their potential as well.

As you can tell, Lawrence is not the only freshman to watch in today’s spring game.