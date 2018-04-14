Tigers avoid sweep with big fifth inning

Clemson salvaged game three against Miami avoiding a sweep thanks to a seven run fifth inning earning it a 8-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Tigers finally seemed to snap out of the trance resulting from the tough loss on Friday night after the seven-run fifth inning when hitters combined for four hits and took advantage of an error. Logan Davidson tied the game with a two-run double and Chris Williams nailed a grand slam to left field giving the Tigers a five-run lead.

Head coach Monte Lee was relieved to see his team’s bats come alive after two games in which the offense struggled.

“I was very relieved especially after game one when we couldn’t hit water if it fell out of the boat,” Lee said.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Higginbotham had one of his best starts of the season improving to 5-1 on the season. The southpaw pitched 120 pitches in seven and one-third innings allowing two runs on four hits, walking five and striking out eight.

Lee was impressed with Higginbotham’s production and doesn’t think his team would have won without the start he had.

“Game three was all about Higginbotham, he threw the ball extremely well,” Lee said. “He gave us a chance to win the ballgame.”

Freshman Travis Marr closed out the game in one and 1/3 innings allowing three hits and no runs.

Miami (15-20, 9-9 ACC) jumped out to an early lead with two runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. Isaac Quinones led off with a double down the right field line scoring on a double by Michael Burns giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

Clemson (26-10, 10-7 ACC) stormed back in the bottom of the fifth scoring seven runs in the frame. After loading up the bases with a single, error, and walk Davidson doubled scoring a pair of runs tying the game at two. Jordan Greene singled to score the go ahead run putting his team up 3-2.

Seth Beer was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Williams who hit his second career grand slam and his second of the weekend giving the Tigers a 7-2 advantage after five innings.

The Tigers added to their lead in the six as Jordan Greene grounded out and Kyle Wilkie came home making the score 8-2.

Miami threatened getting a pair of runners on base with one out causing Travis Marr to enter the game on the mound. Marr forced Gonzalez to ground into a 4-6-3 double play ending the frame without any damage.

The Hurricanes threatened again in the top of the ninth with two outs scoring a run on a Freddy Zamora single cutting the score to 8-3 but it was too little to late.

Clemson returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Athens, Ga. to face Georgia at 7:00 p.m.