Tigers drop third straight

Clemson dropped third straight game in game one of a Saturday double header with Miami falling 6-1 in the second of a three-game series.

The Tigers could not find a rhythm offensively against Miami starter Evan Mckendry who effectively shut down the opposition in eight innings of work allowing five hits and one run. It also wasn’t the best day in the field for either team and both finished with two errors.

Pitcher Brooks Crawford came out dealing, retiring nine of his first ten batters before the Hurricanes broke out with a four run fourth. Tiger relievers Spencer Strider and Owen Griffith were effective out of the pen combining to allow just four hits and one run.

In the top of the fourth Miami jumped out early with four runs on a pair of hits. Willy Escala led off with a single followed by a pair of walks and a two-run double by Romy Gonzalez giving it a 2-0 lead.

Spencer Strider entered the game for Clemson with no outs and recorded three quick outs but surrendered a run on a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly giving the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead.

The Hurricanes pushed across another run in the sixth inning after Gonzalez reached on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice, as Amditis grounded out to shortstop, giving Miami a 5-0 lead.

Clemson finally garnered a run in the bottom of the seventh when Patrick Cromwell came plateward on a Kyle Wilkie’s single, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Miami responded with a run in the next frame after Amditis hit a double and scored on an Alex Toral single extending its lead to 6-1, a lead it would not relinquish.

Clemson is back in action at 5 p.m. and will try to salvage a game and avoid the sweep at home.