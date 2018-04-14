Wilkie, Higginbotham, Williams Postgame

Kyle Wilkie, Jake Higginbotham and Chris Williams talk about the Tigers split of a Saturday doubleheader with Miami on TCITV:

Clemson’s Spring Game was supposed to be about its quarterbacks, and it was to a certain extent. However the day belonged to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns (…)

The Clemson Insider was on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium to see which prospects showed up for Saturday’s Orange and White spring game. For recruiting notes from the spring game, check out the The (…)

