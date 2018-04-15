4-star Connecticut DB has Clemson in Top 5

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More four-star defensive back Tyler Rudolph named Clemson one of his top five schools on Sunday via Twitter.

Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and Florida also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect that has close to 20 offers.

Rudolph (6-1, 205) received an offer from Clemson in February. He visited on Saturday for the Orange & White spring game.

Rivals ranks Rudolph, who can play both cornerback and safety, as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Connecticut for the 2019 class.