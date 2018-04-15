Clemson makes the cut for highly touted transfer

Clemson is one of six ACC schools, and 10 overall, to make the cut for former Kentucky player Sacha Killeya-Jones, one of the top transfers in the country this spring.

Killeya-Jones made the announcement Saturday on Instagram.

NC State, UNC, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame are the other five ACC schools to make his list. Georgetown, Texas, Arizona State, and Nevada are also getting interest from the post player.

Killeya-Jones was a top 25 player in the country coming out of high school. However, he averaged just 13.7 minutes per game and was not a starter this past season with the Wildcats. The sophomore will have to sit out the 2018-’19 season and will have two years of eligibility left wherever he decides to finish his education.

Killeya-Jones averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this past season, while also shooting 59.2 percent from the field.