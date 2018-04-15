Clemson 'right decision' for Carolina safety

Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders returned to Clemson for Saturday’s spring game. It marked his third visit to Clemson in less than two months, and he had seen all he needed to from the Tigers.

Zanders (6-1, 190) couldn’t wait any longer to commit to Clemson, and he did just that while on campus Saturday afternoon, becoming the eighth member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class.

“I knew it was the right decision for my family and I,” Zanders told The Clemson Insider. “I didn’t need to wait any longer.”

Dabo Swinney was thrilled when Zanders gave him the good news of his pledge.

“Ecstatic,” Zanders said of the reaction from Clemson’s head coach. “Really happy that I am All In.”

Zanders said he has a “great, great relationship” with Clemson’s coaching staff, and “how committed they were” to him was a major factor in his decision.

“I’m the player they want on their team, to lead and contribute on and off the field,” Zanders said of what he has heard from the coaches.

Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn serves as both his positional and area recruiter.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” Zanders said. “He really teaches the game to you. A great coach to learn from.”

Vanderbilt represented Zanders’ only Power Five offer until Clemson, Georgia Tech and Tennessee offered in late February.

Zanders attended Clemson’s junior day on March 3, then came back to watch a spring practice on March 28 before returning for Saturday’s spring game.

The Volunteers drew heavy consideration from Zanders, but the Tigers’ family atmosphere set them apart.

“The family feeling you get as soon as you get on campus, you can’t beat that,” Zanders said.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from Zanders on the field in the future?

“A great player that’s going to go hard for the university, a player that’s going to help lead the team to championships and an even better person off the field,” he said.

As a junior in 2017, Zanders logged 47 tackles, including six for loss, and four interceptions. His commitment marked the fourth for Clemson in two days, as Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin committed Friday before Miami (Fla.) South Dade wide receiver Frank Ladson and Avon (Conn.) Old Farms quarterback Taisun Phommachanh committed Saturday as well.