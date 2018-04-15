Highlights: Clemson's Orange & White Game

Clemson completed its annual Orange & White Spring Game Saturday as the Orange team defeated the White squad, 28-17, at Death Valley.

Heralded freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Orange team by completing 11-of-16 passes for 122 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins finished the day with four receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Incumbent starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was 8-of-15 for 35 yards for the White team, while running back Travis Etienne rushed for 42 yards and a score.

Clemson’s defense registered 12 sacks overall and forced 5 turnovers, including Trayvon Mullen’s 84-yard interception return for a touchdown.

