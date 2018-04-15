Instant Replay: No. 3 Clemson 8, Miami 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 3 Clemson’s 8-3 win over Miami in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Hurricanes (15-20, 9-9 ACC) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second with an RBI double and a RBI groundout.

The Tigers (26-10, 11-7 ACC) broke through in a big way in the fifth inning.

Drew Wharton led off with a single before Kyle Wilkie reached on a dropped fly ball and Bryce Teodosio walked to load the bases to set up a two-run double for Logan Davidson to tie the game. After a RBI single by Jordan Greene, Seth Beer was hit by a pitch and Chris Williams followed with his second grand slam of the weekend to put Clemson up 7-2.

The Tigers added another run in the sixth on a RBI groundout from Jordan Greene made it 8-2. Miami (FL) would plate a run in the ninth, but Clemson closed it out to salvage one game in the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed at two key moments. In the second inning, the Hurricanes were already up 2-0 but Jake Higginbotham induced a fly out to end the inning and leave the bases loaded while keeping the Tigers within striking distance. The other big moment was obviously in the fifth inning as the first seven Clemson batters reach and all seven came in to score and give the Tigers the big inning they needed.

What went right?

Higginbotham turned in just the pitching performance Clemson needed, allowing two runs on four hits in 7.1 innings. Travis Marr had a decent relief outing, allowing a run on four hits in 1.2 innings. Wilkie had a team-high two hits while Williams drove in four runs followed by Davidson and Greene with two RBI each. Defensively, the Tigers played a clean game by not committing an error and turning one double play.

What went wrong?

Clemson started slow again in game three, but the big inning bailed them out. Tiger pitching walked five batters (against seven strikeouts). Offensively, Clemson struck out 11 times.