Renfrow impressed with Lawrence’s performance

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had nothing but good things to say about the quarterback position from Saturday’s Orange & White Game.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 11-of-16 passes for 122 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins, while Hunter Johnson threw for 85 yards and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Higgins in the Orange’s 28-17 victory at Death Valley.

Johnson also ran for a three-yard score.

“Yeah we are definitely spoiled,” Renfrow said. “I know that I have said this before but we really can go out there with any of the four.”

Of course Kelly Bryant, last year’s starter, and Chase Brice were the other two quarterbacks. Bryant did not have as good of a day as Lawrence and Johnson did, but he is already a proven winner after leading the Tigers to an ACC Championship in 2017.

Brice threw for a game-high 231 yards on 12-of-19 passing. He also threw a 50-yard touchdown to Diondre Overton and three interceptions, one that was returned 84 yards for a touchdown.

“They took the running element out (Saturday) so a lot of people didn’t get to see that from Chase, Kelly, Hunter and Trevor,” Renfrow said. “That’s another element that gets added in, but I thought they all threw well and made good decisions.

“The picks they threw, a lot of them were just jump balls and that sort of deal. So, I think they all did a really good job.”

Renfrow said he was impressed with what he saw from Lawrence.

“Yeah, the fans are ready to crown him the starter right now,” he said smiling. “But, Kelly’s done well, they have all done well. Trevor can definitely make a lot of throws but, like I said, they didn’t get to see Kelly in the pocket or Hunter and Chase running either. That adds a whole new dynamic to it. They all did a great job.”

Although Renfrow’s team lost the game, it was obvious his spirits were still high and he was thrilled about the talent this team showed so early.

“I would be interested to see if we split those two teams and went to play in the Atlantic and in the Coastal to see how many games we would win. It would be interesting. I think Tee (Higgins) had a great day, receivers did a good job. It was just a really good day offensively. I think we scored forty-five points as a whole so we did a good job.”