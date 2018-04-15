Swinney uses Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama to keep his team hungry

Not that Clemson needs much motivation, but Dabo Swinney and his staff are doing everything they can to keep their football team hungry.

Remember, this is a program that has gone 40-4 the last three years, won a national championship, played for another and has won three straight ACC Championships.

With 17 starters returning on offense and defense this coming fall, the Tigers are one of the odds on favorites to compete for the College Football Playoff and the national championship again this season. Clemson has made it to the last three College Football Playoffs.

However, Swinney does want his team to lose any focus and to make sure they don’t, the Clemson head coach showed them the one thing they hate more than anything … them losing to Alabama in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

“I don’t like talking about it,” Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said following Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game.

But Ferrell and the rest of his team had no choice but to talk about it, or watch it in this case, during mat drills prior to spring practice beginning.

“During mat drills the coaches played the video of us losing in the fourth quarter and them celebrating on the field and stuff like that, so yeah, it is a lot of motivation,” Ferrell said.