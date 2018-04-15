This is what makes Christian Wilkins special

Clemson defensive tackles Christian Wilkins recorded six tackles for the White team in Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley, including four tackles for loss. Two of those tackles behind the line of scrimmage went for sacks.

And as big as those plays were, the most impressive tackle came when he lined up at safety late in the fourth quarter. Wilkins got one of his tackles for loss when he tackled Carter Groomes on a jet sweep pass for a one-yard loss.

Watch Wilkins show of his athletic ability at safety courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.