Venables pleased with his defense’s effort in Orange & White Game

With all the talk surrounding the quarterback competition, Clemson’s defense got overlooked a bit in the Orange’s 28-17 win over the White in Saturday’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

The two defenses in the game held the offenses to a combined 586 total yards and 113 total rushing yards.

Though the Orange won the game, they amassed just 246 total yards, including 39 on the ground, while the White team did not fare much better. They totaled just 340 total yards and ran the ball for 74.

Linebacker Baylon Spector led the White with eight tackles, while defensive tackle Christian Wilkins totaled six tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks. Freshman defensive end K.J. Henry also had two sacks for the White team, while A.J. Terrell picked off a pass.

Linebacker James Skalski led the Orange team with seven tackles, including a sack. Freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas had two sacks, while fellow defensive end Xavier Kelly had two tackles for loss and a sack as well.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen recorded two interceptions, including one he returned 84 yards for a touchdown. Safety K’Von Wallace also picked off a pass for the Orange team.

After the game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was very pleased with the way his unit played.