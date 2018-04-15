Weekend-slams are a first for Williams

It was a tough weekend for third-ranked Clemson as they lost the three-game series against Miami at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

After blowing an eight-run lead in the ninth inning and eventually losing 12-11 in 12 innings Friday night, the Tigers lost the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader 6-1, but avoided the sweep with an 8-3 victory in the second game Saturday evening.

However, there were a few bright spots. One was Chris Williams, who hit two grand slams this weekend, something he has never done.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit two grand slams in my life before so there’s a first time for everything I guess,” he said after Saturday’s doubleheader.

His first grand slam came in the bottom of the first inning Friday night. His second one came during the middle of a rally in the bottom of the fifth inning in the second game on Saturday, giving the Tigers a 7-2 lead at the time.

“I knew earlier in the day (Andrew Cabezas) was trying to get me out with off-speed pitches so I was definitely sitting on that,” Williams said. “The first pitch was a fastball and it kind of caught me off-guard.

“But I was like, ‘Okay they are still going to want to throw an off-speed pitch to you with guys in scoring position.’ So he did, left it up and I put a good swing on it. I didn’t think it was going to go out but it snuck right over the fence. It was a good feeling.”

Although it was an overall disappointing weekend for the Tigers, the final victory was a very important factor in gaining back momentum and energy to take into this week. After losing to Georgia last week in North Augusta, Clemson now travels to Athens this Tuesday for a rematch with the Bulldogs.

“Baseball is a tough game and we understand that,” Williams said. “What we need to do going into Tuesday is keeps our heads up.

“Every game mattered this weekend and getting this win (Saturday) was really huge for ACC play. We know every mid-week game is huge for RPI so we are going to go in there with our heads high and try to win that game.”