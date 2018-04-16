Bryant heads into summer knowing he has a lot of work to do

The goal for Kelly Bryant this summer is to get better. Bryant said he has a lot of work to do before fall camp gets here in August and so that is what he plans to do.

There will be no quarterback camps or summer vacations or anything. He plans to just work all summer.

“I have to get better,” the quarterback said this past Saturday after Clemson’s Orange & White Spring at Death Valley. “Whether it is throwing or being more technical with my mechanics … there just isn’t one thing.”

Bryant struggled to do any of those things in the spring game. He completed just 8-of-15 passes for 35 yards and twice he missed a receiver running wide open down the field.

It was not the kind of day he imagined after having what the coaches have said has been a good spring for last year’s starter. Bryant wishes he could have taken back those passes where he missed on tight end Milan Richard and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“Those overthrown balls, I overthrew two straight out of the gate,” he said. “They could have changed the flow of the game. But, you know, that is part of the game. You have to keep playing. You can’t really fault yourself because you have a whole game ahead of you.”

Bryant said he got a little too excited on both of those throws.

“It’s simple throwing the ball when they are that wide open so I have to get better at that,” he said. “I will take that and watch a little bit of film and see if I can get back at it next week.”

While Bryant was struggling to hit the long passes, freshman Trevor Lawrence and sophomore Hunter Johnson were excelling. Johnson twice hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for 50 yard touchdowns. One stayed on the board and the other was taken off because he was tagged down by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Lawrence also found tight end Cannon Smith and Amari Rodgers for 23-yard gains, and he hit freshman Braden Galloway on a long pass which was negated by the touch rule as well.

Johnson hit Higgins on a 37-yard pass play to start the game and later threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to the rising sophomore.

As for Bryant, he had no touchdowns and did not lead the White team on a scoring drive. He was also 1-for-4 on third down and was sacked twice.

And though he could not run like he likes to because the quarterbacks were not live on Saturday, the rising senior did not use that as an excuse for his ineffectiveness.

“It allows us to adjust because maybe there is some situations where you are not allowed to use your legs and you have to make plays with your arm,” Bryant said.

And that’s something Bryant was unable to do on Saturday.