Clemson lands commitment from 4-star RB

Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Chez Mellusi announced a verbal commitment to Clemson on Monday evening.

“To all my family and friends, thank you for supporting me and pushing me through many obstacles. With that being said, I would like to announce my Commitment to The CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!” Mellusi wrote in a post on Twitter.

Mellusi (6-0, 190) visited Clemson last Monday and received an offer from the Tigers while on campus.

As a junior in 2017, Mellusi rushed for 1,505 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

Mellusi is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 18 running back and No. 289 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

In addition to Clemson, Mellusi held offers from Miami, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, among others.

“I want to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they’ve made to put me in the position I am today,” Mellusi wrote. “I would also like to thank my amazing coaches for molding me into the man That I have become.”

Mellusi becomes Clemson’s fifth commitment in four days. Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin committed on Friday before Miami (Fla.) South Dade wide receiver Frank Ladson, Avon (Conn.) Old Farms quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders committed on Saturday.

The group joins Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton safety Joseph Charleston, Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson in Clemson’s 2019 class.