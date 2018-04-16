Mullen's hard work is starting to pay off

Both offenses, who totaled just 586 total yards and 113 total rushing yards, were challenged by the defenses all afternoon this past Saturday in Clemson’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley.

The Orange tallied 246 total yards while rushing 39 yards and the White team amassed 340 total yards and recorded 74 yards on the ground. Clemson’s defense also recorded 12 sacks and forced five turnovers overall.

Some of the defense’s success on Saturday was due to the performance of cornerback Trayvon Mullen’s, who recorded two interceptions, including one he returned 84-yards for a touchdown.

“I was sitting pretty low,” Mullen said about his pick-six. “I knew it was third-and-three. So I just read him.”

When asked if he gained any confidence from the touchdown return, Mullen smiled and said he did, and it feels good because he’s put the work in all spring.

“I feel like this is the best spring I’ve had since I’ve been here,” he said. “I got a lot better for myself. Helping the young guys out. Helping them out has helped me as well, play better and faster.”

The Florida native said multiple times that mentoring the younger guys like A.J. Terrell, Brian Dawkins, and LeAnthony Williams helped him improve. As challenging as it is, he said it is rewarding to see guys like that step up and embrace their roles like they did on Saturday.

“I think everyone wanted to come out here and do their best. Execute, play fast, play strong and do what they have to do to produce to get better for themselves as players,” Mullen said. “But we have to get better, continue to grind and fix the fundamentals and stuff like that.”