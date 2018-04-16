Notebook: Clemson prospects at Elite 11 Charlotte

The Elite 11 Regional camp in Charlotte on Sunday featured a lot of Clemson targets and prospects on the Tigers’ radar.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the event and spoke with the Clemson prospects there. Here are some news and notes:

— The prospect that tested the best of all the 2020 prospects that participated in the Elite 11 Regional was Central (S.C.) Daniel athlete Tyler Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Tyler posted an unofficial football rating of 108.84, the highest mark of any 2020 prospect and a top-10 mark among all participants regardless of class.

Tyler received an offer from Clemson last November, and Nevada has also offered. He was offered by the Tigers as a safety, but played quarterback for Daniel last season as well and is preparing to play on both sides of the ball again this year.

A rising junior, Tyler has certainly learned a lot from his father as well as his brother, Clemson linebacker signee Jake Venables. “I know safety skills all the way into pass rushing skills because of my brother,” Tyler said. “Late night, 10 o’clock, he would be working on hands and pass-rushing moves with my dad.”

— One of the linebackers that competed at the camp was Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage’s Drake Thomas (pictured). Clemson offered Thomas, a 2019 prospect, last August and continues to recruit him hard. “Me and coach Venables talk all the time, and then coach Caldwell is my area recruiter, so he talks to me as well,” Thomas said. “So I’m talking to them consistently.”

Clemson played host to Thomas for its elite junior day in January. He also visited for the Florida State game last season and has been impressed by Clemson’s “family feel.” “Being comfortable there, and them bringing me in and treating me like family, that’s something that stands out to me,” Thomas said.

Thomas is planning to release his top schools around the middle of next month. “They will be on the list,” Thomas said of the Tigers. He plans to commit “shortly after” narrowing down his recruitment.

— Decatur (Ala.) Austin 2019 four-star cornerback Reddy Steward visited Clemson for the spring game on Saturday after attending the Tigers’ junior day in early March.

The Tigers will return the favor with a visit to Steward, who told TCI that they are planning to evaluate him at his school during the spring evaluation period.

Steward holds Power Five offers from Michigan, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

— Myrtle Beach (S.C.) 2020 quarterback Luke Doty was one of the top performers at the camp. He has early offers from schools such as Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Clemson and Stanford are also showing interest, according to Doty, who wants to make his decision by this time next year.

Doty competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, returned for a game in the fall and has been a frequent visitor to Clemson over the years. He grew up a Clemson fan, so the Tigers would be in great shape with him should they offer in the future. “My grandparents have always loved Clemson, and that comes from my mom’s side,” Doty said. “So we’ve always grown up watching Clemson games and going to my grandparents’ house and spending time with them, watching Clemson games. So, it’s definitely in our family.”

— Norfolk (Va.) Maury 2020 wide receiver KeAndre Lambert was sporting Clemson gloves at the camp. Though he doesn’t yet have an offer from the Tigers, they are “showing high interest” according to Lambert.

Lambert holds offers from Florida, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He is hoping to see Clemson join the list. “I really like Clemson,” he said.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will have much more on the aforementioned players and other Clemson targets and prospects from the Elite 11 Regional camp in Charlotte.

Above photo: Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage 2019 linebacker Drake Thomas at the Elite 11 Regional in Charlotte on Sunday