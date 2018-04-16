Wilkins says Clemson's talent is ‘second to none’

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins says the talent on this year’s roster is second to none.

That is saying a lot considering the Tigers are coming off three straight trips to the College Football Playoff and won the national championship in 2016.

But they do return 19 starters, counting the punter and kicker, from last year’s team, including nine starters on a defense that ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense. It also helps that Wilkins, fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant all return on the defensive front.

Wilkins, Bryant and Ferrell were First-Team All-Americans in 2017.

“We are second to none as far as the teams I have been on,” said Wilkins after Saturday’s Orange & White Game when asked if this was the most talented Clemson team he has played on. “Obviously, we have been blessed at Clemson and have been able to recruit skill guys and talented guys at every position. This is going to be a crazy year for us as far as all of the talent we have.

“But our talent is potential. We are going to have to put the work in. We are going to have to put the work in this spring and summer … It is definitely real encouraging to see the type of talent and the work ethic we have. This summer, we are going to have to put that talent to use. We are going to have lead and build that chemistry and come together.”