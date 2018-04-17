4-star DB names Clemson among top schools

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star cornerback D.J. Turner named Clemson one of his top 11 schools on Tuesday evening via social media.

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Stanford, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma and Florida also made the cut for the class of 2019 prospect that has more than 30 scholarship offers.

Turner (5-11, 170) received an offer from Clemson last July. He has visited Clemson often over the years, most recently for its elite junior day in January.

“The coaches and how it felt like a family (stood out),” Turner told TCI after his latest visit.

As a junior last season, Turner recorded 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, six pass deflections and a blocked punt.

ESPN ranks Turner as the No. 1 cornerback in Georgia for the 2019 class. He is also ranked by the four-letter network as the No. 10 overall corner and No. 117 overall prospect in his class.