Columbia Prowl and Growl: Dabo Swinney

Columbia Prowl and Growl: Dabo Swinney

Football

Columbia Prowl and Growl: Dabo Swinney

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for the media before Tuesday night’s Prowl and Growl in Columbia.

Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:

Apologies for the audio. The place was packed with fans so the noise level was high.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

Last week was a tough one for the Clemson Tigers on the diamond as they dropped three of their four games, including a home series loss to Miami. The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home