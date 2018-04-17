Columbia Prowl and Growl: Dabo Swinney

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for the media before Tuesday night’s Prowl and Growl in Columbia.
Watch Swinney’s remarks on TCITV:
Apologies for the audio. The place was packed with fans so the noise level was high.
Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch is ranked as the top prospect in the Palmetto State for the class of 2020. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound sophomore from Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School already boasts (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first stop of The Clemson Insider’s Blue Chip Road Trip this season was at Hammond High School where we interviewed the top two prospects in the Palmetto State for the 2020 (…)
Thirteen-ranked Clemson makes its annual trip to Athens, Ga., to take on 12th-ranked Georgia at Foley Field today at 7 p.m. Georgia beat the Tigers last week in North Augusta, S.C., 6-3, at the SRP Park’s (…)
Clemson University men’s basketball will be one of eight teams participating in the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic during the upcoming 2018-19 season, announced by the tournament committee on Tuesday. The (…)
You always hear “Best is the Standard” when it comes to Clemson football. It is a mantra Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has built his football program on. When you walk into the Poe Indoor Practice (…)
Clemson played host to some of the nation’s top prospects for Saturday’s spring game, including Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones. Jones spoke with TCI following the visit (…)
Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert, a 2020 prospect, sported the Clemson gloves at the Elite 11 Nike Regional in Charlotte this past Sunday. The Clemson Insider caught up with Lambert to get his thoughts on the (…)
If you think the players took it easy in last Saturday’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley, then you are wrong. Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said playing in Memorial Stadium is a (…)
Last week was a tough one for the Clemson Tigers on the diamond as they dropped three of their four games, including a home series loss to Miami. The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out (…)
Exactly one week after visiting Clemson for the first time, Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Chez Mellusi committed to the Tigers on Monday evening. Mellusi, who is ranked as high as the No. 15 running (…)