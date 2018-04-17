Countdown to First Pitch: No. 13 Clemson at No. 12 Georgia

Thirteen-ranked Clemson makes its annual trip to Athens, Ga., to take on 12th-ranked Georgia at Foley Field today at 7 p.m.

Georgia beat the Tigers last week in North Augusta, S.C., 6-3, at the SRP Park’s inaugural game.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 36-19 all-time on April 17 with a 7-13 mark on the road.

The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games in Athens dating back to 2010. Clemson has outscored Georgia 70-30 (8.8-3.8) during the eight-game stretch.

The Tigers are 404-375-7 all-time against current SEC programs (have faced every program but LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 168-223-5 on the road at SEC programs.

Coach Lee has faced six SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, & Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-22 all-time against current SEC teams (11-6 at CU, 7-16 at CofC).

The Series

Meetings: 233 (first met in 1900)

Series Record: Georgia leads 123-108-2

Record at Georgia: Georgia leads 69-48 in Athens

Last Meeting(s): Georgia won 6-3 in North Augusta on April 10

Clemson swept two games in 2017 (4-0 at UGA/9-7 at Clemson)

Lee: Lee leads 4-2 (4-1 at CU; 0-1 at CofC)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record: 5-4 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost two of three home games to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) over the weekend after losing 6-3 to then-#10 Georgia in North Augusta last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .245 (5.9 RPG) with 46 2B, 2 3B, 49 HR, 198 BB, 31 HBP, 304 K, 24-36 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.34 ERA, .242 OBA (296 hits), 130 BB & 293 K in 325.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (34 errors in 1370 chances)

The Bulldogs

Head Coach: Scott Stricklin (6th season at Georgia)

2017 Record: 25-32 (11-19, 6th SEC East) – N/A – NR

Preseason: 5th in SEC East (out of 7 teams)

Home Record: 18-4 (14-18 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost two of three home games to then-#11 Kentucky (4-6 in 11, 9-7, 0-1) over the weekend after beating then-#3 Clemson 6-3 in North Augusta last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .282 (6.7 RPG) with 56 2B, 5 3B, 32 HR, 160 BB, 30 HBP, 274 K, 33-38 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.57 ERA, .229 OBA (276 hits), 146 BB & 334 K in 325.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .978 (30 errors in 1366 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.229 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.257 BA with 6 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.278 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 11 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.244 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 15 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.227 BA with 7 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

CF 31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.157 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 29 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.288 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

DH 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.250 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR & 16 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

Georgia

C 30 Mason Meadows (*FR/.293 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

1B 24 Adam Sasser (JR/.303 BA with 4 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

2B 2 LJ Talley (SO/.263 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 34 games in 2015)

SS 7 Cam Shepherd (SO/.268 BA with 11 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 36 games in 2015)

3B 22 Aaron Schunk (SO/.292 BA with 8 2B, 2 3B, & 21 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

LF 32 Keegan McGovern (SR/.344 BA with 8 2B, 12 HR, & 36 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

CF 1 Tucker Maxwell (SO/.250 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

RF 28 Tucker Bradley (SO/.282 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

DH 13 Michael Curry (JR/.317 BA with 5 2B, 7 HR, & 37 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

*FR RHP 39 Travis Marr (3-0/13 app/1 GS/2.81 ERA (32.0 IP)/.267 OBA (31 hits)/11 BB/25 K)

SO RHP 11 Will Proctor (2-2/13 app/0 GS/3.24 ERA (16.2 IP)/.233 (14 hits)/9 BB/17 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Robert Jolly .444 6-2 9 3 4 2 3 2 0 2B

Seth Beer .429 5-5 14 4 6 6 6 1 1 3B, 2 HBP, 1-1 SB

Drew Wharton .333 4-2 9 2 3 2 0 2 1

Chris Williams .278 5-5 18 5 5 9 0 10 3 2 2B, 2 HBP, SH, 1-1 SB

Jordan Greene .250 4-4 12 4 3 2 2 2 1 2 SH

Kyle Wilkie .250 1-1 4 0 1 0 0 2 0

Grayson Byrd .143 3-2 7 0 1 3 0 0 0 2B, SF

Logan Davidson .077 3-3 13 1 1 0 0 6 0

Patrick Cromwell .000 2-1 4 0 0 0 0 2 0

Kier Meredith .000 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 HBP, 1-2 SB

Adam Renwick N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Ryley Gilliam 0.00 3-1 1-0 6.2 1 0 0 2 2 .045

Brooks Crawford 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.2 1 2 0 1 2 .125

Owen Griffith 0.00 2-0 0-0 2.1 1 0 0 0 4 .125

Ryan Miller 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.0 0 1 0 1 1 .000

Jacob Hennessy ^ 0.00 2-0 0-0 0.2 0 0 0 1 1 .000

Travis Marr 2.45 1-0 0-0 3.2 2 1 1 3 5 .154

Alex Schnell 5.40 2-0 0-0 1.2 0 1 1 2 1 .000

Spencer Strider 15.43 1-1 0-1 2.1 3 4 4 3 4 .375

^ – has one save.