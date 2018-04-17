Countdown to First Pitch: No. 13 Clemson at No. 12 Georgia

Thirteen-ranked Clemson makes its annual trip to Athens, Ga., to take on 12th-ranked Georgia at Foley Field today at 7 p.m.

Georgia beat the Tigers last week in North Augusta, S.C., 6-3, at the SRP Park’s inaugural game.

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 36-19 all-time on April 17 with a 7-13 mark on the road.
  • The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games in Athens dating back to 2010. Clemson has outscored Georgia 70-30 (8.8-3.8) during the eight-game stretch.
  • The Tigers are 404-375-7 all-time against current SEC programs (have faced every program but LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 168-223-5 on the road at SEC programs.
  • Coach Lee has faced six SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, & Vanderbilt). Lee is 18-22 all-time against current SEC teams (11-6 at CU, 7-16 at CofC).

The Series

Meetings:                   233 (first met in 1900)

Series Record:             Georgia leads 123-108-2

Record at Georgia:      Georgia leads 69-48 in Athens

Last Meeting(s):          Georgia won 6-3 in North Augusta on April 10

                                  Clemson swept two games in 2017 (4-0 at UGA/9-7 at Clemson)

  1. Lee: Lee leads 4-2 (4-1 at CU; 0-1 at CofC)

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record:              5-4 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week:                  Lost two of three home games to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) over the weekend after losing 6-3 to then-#10 Georgia in North Augusta last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats:       .245 (5.9 RPG) with 46 2B, 2 3B, 49 HR, 198 BB, 31 HBP, 304 K, 24-36 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:      3.34 ERA, .242 OBA (296 hits), 130 BB & 293 K in 325.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:      .975 (34 errors in 1370 chances)

The Bulldogs

Head Coach:               Scott Stricklin (6th season at Georgia)

2017 Record:               25-32 (11-19, 6th SEC East) – N/A – NR

Preseason:                  5th in SEC East (out of 7 teams)

Home Record:             18-4 (14-18 in 2017)

Last Week:                  Lost two of three home games to then-#11 Kentucky (4-6 in 11, 9-7, 0-1) over the weekend after beating then-#3 Clemson 6-3 in North Augusta last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats:       .282 (6.7 RPG) with 56 2B, 5 3B, 32 HR, 160 BB, 30 HBP, 274 K, 33-38 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:      3.57 ERA, .229 OBA (276 hits), 146 BB & 334 K in 325.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:      .978 (30 errors in 1366 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.229 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.257 BA with 6 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

2B      9 Jordan Greene (JR/.278 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 11 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

SS      8 Logan Davidson (SO/.244 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 15 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

LF      13 Drew Wharton (SR/.227 BA with 7 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

CF      31 Bryce Teodosio (FR/.157 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 7 RBI in 29 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.288 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

DH      12 Robert Jolly (SR/.250 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR & 16 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

Georgia

C        30 Mason Meadows (*FR/.293 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

1B      24 Adam Sasser (JR/.303 BA with 4 2B, 3 HR, & 25 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

2B      2 LJ Talley (SO/.263 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 16 RBI in 34 games in 2015)

SS      7 Cam Shepherd (SO/.268 BA with 11 2B, 3 HR, & 28 RBI in 36 games in 2015)

3B      22 Aaron Schunk (SO/.292 BA with 8 2B, 2 3B, & 21 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

LF      32 Keegan McGovern (SR/.344 BA with 8 2B, 12 HR, & 36 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

CF      1 Tucker Maxwell (SO/.250 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

RF      28 Tucker Bradley (SO/.282 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

DH      13 Michael Curry (JR/.317 BA with 5 2B, 7 HR, & 37 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

*FR RHP 39 Travis Marr (3-0/13 app/1 GS/2.81 ERA (32.0 IP)/.267 OBA (31 hits)/11 BB/25 K)

SO RHP 11 Will Proctor (2-2/13 app/0 GS/3.24 ERA (16.2 IP)/.233 (14 hits)/9 BB/17 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia

Player                    AVG   G-S     AB     R        H       RBI     BB      K        HR     Other

Robert Jolly            .444    6-2     9        3        4        2        3        2        0        2B

Seth Beer               .429    5-5     14      4        6        6        6        1        1        3B, 2 HBP, 1-1 SB

Drew Wharton        .333    4-2     9        2        3        2        0        2        1

Chris Williams         .278    5-5     18      5        5        9        0        10      3   2 2B, 2 HBP, SH, 1-1 SB

Jordan Greene        .250    4-4     12      4        3        2        2        2        1        2 SH

Kyle Wilkie             .250    1-1     4        0        1        0        0        2        0

Grayson Byrd          .143    3-2     7        0        1        3        0        0        0        2B, SF

Logan Davidson       .077    3-3     13      1        1        0        0        6        0

Patrick Cromwell    .000    2-1     4        0        0        0        0        2        0

Kier Meredith         .000    1-1     2        0        0        0        0        0        0        2 HBP, 1-2 SB

Adam Renwick        N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

Player                    ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H       R        ER      BB      SO      AB

Ryley Gilliam          0.00    3-1     1-0     6.2     1        0        0        2        2        .045

Brooks Crawford     0.00    1-0     0-0     2.2     1        2        0        1        2        .125

Owen Griffith                  0.00    2-0     0-0     2.1     1        0        0        0        4        .125

Ryan Miller             0.00    1-0     0-0     2.0     0        1        0        1        1        .000

Jacob Hennessy ^    0.00    2-0     0-0     0.2     0        0        0        1        1        .000

Travis Marr             2.45    1-0     0-0     3.2     2        1        1        3        5        .154

Alex Schnell            5.40    2-0     0-0     1.2     0        1        1        2        1        .000

Spencer Strider       15.43  1-1     0-1     2.1     3        4        4        3        4        .375

^ – has one save.

