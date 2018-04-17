Davidson: Georgia was 'pitching backwards'

ATHENS, Ga. — Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson provided Clemson with its only offense Tuesday in a 6-1 loss at No. 12 Georgia.

The sophomore led off the game with a solo home run to right center field for the 13th-ranked Tigers’ lone run of the night.

Clemson (26-11) managed just three hits the rest of the game, as the Tigers have now dropped four of their last five games.

“I think they were just keeping us off balance,” Davidson said afterward. “They did a really good job of throwing the fastball. We were not really getting to the fastball tonight.

“They also did a good job of throwing curveballs in fastball counts so they were kind of pitching backwards for the most part.”