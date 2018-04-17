Lee on loss to Georgia: 'They hit us in the mouth'

ATHENS, Ga. — It was not a good night for Clemson baseball as the 13th-ranked Tigers lost to No. 12 Georgia, 6-1, Tuesday at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

The Tigers (26-11) gave up all six runs in the first three innings before their pitching settled down over the last six innings. The Bullpen actually held Georgia hitless over the last six innings as Carson Spiers, Spencer Strider, Owen Griffith, Sam Weatherly and Ryley Gilliam shut the Bulldogs down.

Unfortunately for Clemson, the damage was already done as starter Travis Marr suffered the loss by allowing five runs off five hits in an inning and a third of work.

“They hit us right there in the mouth in the first inning,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said afterward. “Besides the first inning, we threw the ball really, really well. Marr, unfortunately, we got two outs in the first and then the wheels fell off.”

Georgia pitching held Clemson to four hits. The Bulldogs improved to 26-11 with the win. It is their best start to a season since 2009.