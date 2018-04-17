TCI Weekly Baseball Wrap

Last week was a tough one for the Clemson Tigers on the diamond as they dropped three of their four games, including a home series loss to Miami.

The Clemson Insider puts a wrap on last week and hands out our rewards.

Weekend Notes:

Clemson, ranked as high as #13 in the country, lost 6-3 to Georgia in North Augusta in midweek action before dropping two of three games at home to Miami (FL) over the weekend. The Tigers were outscored 27-23 while being outhit .267 (40 hits) to .223 (31 hits). On the week, Clemson had three doubles, six homers, 17 walks, and seven HBPs against 39 strikeouts while going 1-2 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 4.85 ERA, allowing 27 runs (21 earned) in 39.0 innings with 19 walks and 34 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .970 clip, committing five errors in 165 chances.

Overall Record 26-10

ACC Record 11-7

Last Week 1-3

4/10 Tuesday vs. No. 10 Georgia L, 3-6

4/13 Friday Miami (13-18, 7-8) L, 11-12 (12)

4/14 Saturday Miami (13-18, 7-8) L, 1-6

4/14 Saturday Miami (13-18, 7-8) W, 8-3

Next Week

4/17 Tuesday No. 12 Georgia (25-11) 7:00PM Athens, GA

4/20 Friday Wake Forest (17-20, 10-8) 6:00PM Winston-Salem, NC

4/21 Saturday Wake Forest (17-20, 10-8) 4:00PM Winston-Salem, NC

4/22 Sunday Wake Forest (17-20, 10-8) 1:00PM Winston-Salem, NC

Note: Records as of Monday, April 16. Wake Forest travels to UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week Patrick Cromwell

The senior infielder from Costa Mesa, Calif., won his third hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-17 (.353) in four games last week. Cromwell had a double, two homers, four RBI, three runs, and a walk with a .389 on-base percentage and .765 slugging percentage on the week.

Other hitters of note:

Seth Beer 5-for-15 (.333), 1 2B, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP

Kyle Wilkie 4-for-13 (.308), 1 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP, 1 SH

Drew Wharton 4-for-17 (.235), 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week Jake Higginbotham

The redshirt sophomore from Hoschton, Ga., earned his third pitcher-of-the-week award for his outing against Miami on Saturday. In a career-long 7.1 innings, Higginbotham allowed two runs on four hits (.160 OBA) and five walks with seven strikeouts to earn his fifth win.

Other pitchers of note:

Ryley Gilliam 1.2 IP, 0-0, 1 app, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 BB, 4 K, .200 OBA

Owen Griffith 3.0 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 2 hits, 1 run (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, .182 OBA

Travis Marr 5.1 IP, 0-0, 2 app, 6 hits, 2 runs (2 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, .286 OBA