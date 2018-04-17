Tigers always give it their all in Death Valley

If you think the players took it easy in last Saturday’s Orange & White Game at Death Valley, then you are wrong.

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell said playing in Memorial Stadium is a special feeling for him and his teammates and each time they put on their uniform they want to go out there and give it their all for their teammates, their coaches and their fans.

It does not matter if it is a College Football Playoff Game, an ACC game or a scrimmage, they are going to give it their all.

“It is just the type of mindset,” Ferrell said after the game. “Whenever you put that game-day jersey on or whenever you have the fans come out or whenever you play in the Valley, it is bigger than just a scrimmage or a practice, regardless of the fact. Anytime you get to play in that stadium, it is a special feeling so I don’t know how you can’t go out there and give it your all.”

Ferrell finished the game with one sack for the Orange team, while the Tigers’ two defenses combined to hold the offenses to just 586 yards, including just 113 rushing yards.