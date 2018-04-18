Blue Chip Road Trip: 1-on-1 with 5-star Jordan Burch

The first stop of The Clemson Insider’s Blue Chip Road Trip series was at Hammond High School in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday. There, we spoke with the top two prospects in the Palmetto State for the 2020 class — five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and four-star defensive tackle Alex Huntley, respectively.

Burch is ranked among the top 30 prospects nationally for the 2020 class by 247Sports. He holds offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Duke and Oregon, among others.

In this exclusive interview with Burch, he discusses the Tigers, their football operations facility, his relationship with Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas and much more!