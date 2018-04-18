Blue Chip Road Trip: Elite in-state prospect high on Clemson

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School’s Alex Huntley is already making a name for himself on the recruiting trail. Just a sophomore, the four-star defensive tackle has several early offers from major programs under his belt. He is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, and he will be a high-profile national prospect for the class of 2020.

Huntley hasn’t yet received an offer from Clemson, but the Tigers are expressing high interest. And he is highly interested in the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider visited Hammond School on Tuesday as part of our Blue Chip Road Trip series and caught up with Huntley.

“Clemson is truly a great school,” he said. “The first thing that comes to mind is just a great program. They have a new facility, great coaching staff, are getting great prospects and stuff. It’s really just a great program.”

Huntley has visited Clemson multiple times, so he has gotten a good look at the football operations facility and all it has to offer.

“It’s really outstanding,” he said. “It’s state-of-the-art everything. There’s nothing really like it in college football yet, so it’s really amazing. They have everything, so there’s no reason really to leave campus. So, it’s nice.”

He has also gotten to know Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and started to build a relationship with him.

“That’s a cool dude,” Huntley said. “I think we vibe well. We mesh pretty well, and he’s just a really smart coach.”

Huntley competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer before attending a couple of games at Death Valley last fall. He also visited campus with schoolmates in February for an academic field trip.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder is planning to camp at Clemson again in June and hopes to put on a good performance in front of the coaching staff.

“Just my technique and hands and just footwork,” Huntley said of what he wants to show the Tigers. “Just show them pass rush, because a lot of my film shows strength and everything like that, but I don’t think it really shows off the pass rush and technique.”

Huntley holds offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Michigan, Oklahoma and others.

Originally from Maryland, Huntley didn’t watch much college football growing up. So he is simply learning about schools and enjoying the recruiting process early on.

“I didn’t really have a favorite team,” he said. “So I’m really just loving it all, getting to learn more about them and what not.”

Clemson is one school Huntley has become familiar with, and he would love to earn an offer from the Tigers moving forward.

“From one of the best programs in college football right now, it would mean everything,” he said. “It’s in South Carolina, it’s a great program and I already know them a little bit, so it would mean a lot.”

As a sophomore last season, Huntley had 61 tackles, including 10 for loss and seven sacks, along with 10 quarterback pressures.

What will he bring to the table for his school of choice in the future?

“When I see myself in the future as a D-lineman, just bringing that energy, just trying to be a leader and just being that guy on the field who you can rely on to make plays,” he said.

Huntley is also a member of his school’s state championship lacrosse team. On the gridiron, he is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 101 overall prospect for the 2020 class.